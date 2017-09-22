Passengers skip out on cruise

BAR HARBOR — A cruise ship company on Friday called police to report that two passengers did not return to the ship before it left port. After investigating, it was determined that the couple decided to abandon ship and rent a car to drive to Boston.

Police arrested a Mount Desert man after a brief foot chase Sunday when he tried to run from the scene of an alleged assault that sent the victim to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Christopher Cutliffe, 43, was arrested on charges of burglary, aggravated assault and refusing to submit to arrest. He was taken to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth, where he was held without bail.

According to Lt. Kevin Edgecomb, Cutliffe left a Bar Harbor apartment after an argument with a woman. He later returned, entered the building and allegedly assaulted her. A neighbor called police. When officers arrived at the apartment, Cutliffe reportedly fled on foot.

Three people were arrested this week and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Alistair Lewis, 26, of Bangor was arrested early Tuesday on a charge of operating while under the influence (OUI). Shrikant Kakani, 26, of San Mateo, Calif., and Connor Lukkar, 26, of Pensacola, Fla., were arrested on OUI charges on Sunday and Monday, respectively.

Two people spotted early Saturday walking on the roof of a downtown restaurant were warned for criminal trespass.

Martez Sampson, 23, of Bar Harbor was arrested Friday and charged with operating without a license and attachment of false license plates.

A motorhome driven by a California man struck the marquee of The Criterion Theatre Sept. 13 while backing into a parking space.

There was no damage to the vehicle driven by William Sharbrough, 62, of Tahoe City, Calif. Police did not indicate whether the theater sign was damaged.

The Sept. 12 report of a road rage incident led to a summons for one of the drivers.

David Churchill, no age given, of Newburgh was summonsed for operating after suspension.

A 2008 Mitsubishi had to be towed Sept. 12 after the driver rear-ended a vehicle stopped in traffic on the Eagle Lake Road.

According to police, Cody Osborne, 24, of Ellsworth was unable to stop in time and hit a 2017 Jeep driven by Karen Richter, 53, of Lamoine. No injuries were reported.

Southwest Harbor

A Tremont man was arrested Sunday after police received a report of a driver spinning his tires on the Seal Cove Road.

Michael McKee, 45, was arrested on charges of OUI and violating bail conditions, and on a Penobscot County warrant charging him with failure to appear in court.

Police received two reports around 1:30 a.m. Sunday of a kitchen table in the road near the intersection of the Seal Cove and Long Pond roads. Officer Franklin Burke investigated but did not find a table or other object in the area.

Police called the Maine State Police bomb squad for advice Friday after a business reported suspicious objects in front of the building. It was determined there were no safety concerns.

Police made two warrant arrests on Sunday.

Christopher Sullivan, 34, of Southwest Harbor was arrested on a warrant charging him with unpaid restitution. Adrian Nietz, 41, also of Southwest Harbor was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Abby Damon, 35, of Lamoine was summonsed Saturday on a charge of failing to register a motor vehicle.

Mount Desert

Police are investigating the report of an assault Saturday on the Parker Farm Road in Somesville. The incident reportedly was spurred by an argument involving a snowplow.

A parked and unattended vehicle along Peabody Drive was damaged Monday by a hit-and-run driver.

Police said the owner of a 2010 Lexus, 64-year-old Robert Knox Jr. of Litchfield, Conn., returned to his vehicle and discovered damage to the driver’s side front fender.

A 2016 Hyundai driven by a Mount Desert man sustained major damage after striking a deer Friday on Route 102.

Richard Strauss, 42, was northbound near the Beech Hill Cross Road when the deer entered the road.

Police received a complaint Sept. 12 that two domestic rabbits had been set loose in Hall Quarry.

Trenton

The sheriff’s department warned John Forrest, 51, of Trenton for criminal trespass Saturday after a deputy responded to a report of a domestic disturbance.

Tremont

The driver of an Island Explorer bus struck another vehicle Saturday as he was turning in the parking lot of the Swans Island Ferry terminal.

Driver Donald Sanborn, whose age and address were not reported, hit a parked 2008 Volvo, damaging the car’s front end. The bus sustained minor damage.