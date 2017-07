TREMONT — The Bass Harbor Memorial Library at 89 Bernard Road will kick off its addition and renovation campaign on Friday, July 14, from 5-7 p.m.

Architect Jeri Spurling will be there, and visitors can check out building plans and talk with library staff and trustees about how this project will support and enrich the Tremont community. Refreshments, hors d’oeuvres and entertainment will be provided.

Call 244-3798 or email [email protected].