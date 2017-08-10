Parks starts OUI checks

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Beginning on Aug. 10 and continuing through the fall, park rangers will conduct safety checkpoints and enhance traffic enforcement efforts to identify drivers impaired by alcohol, drugs and marijuana.

Park rangers will stop and make brief contact with all drivers passing through safety checkpoints while making every effort to minimize any inconvenience.

In addition to driving impaired, possessing an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle is illegal, and no person under the age of 21 may possess alcohol. Regardless of state law, the possession or use of marijuana in any amount is still illegal in Acadia National Park.

Visit www.nps.gov/acad or call 288-3338.