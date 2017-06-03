Parking enforcement begins in Bar Harbor

BAR HARBOR — Seasonal parking enforcement has begun on downtown streets and in public lots here.

Two-hour parking zones include all of Cottage Street, West Street from the town pier to Billings Avenue and Main Street from the town pier to Wayman Lane. Parking in most town lots is restricted to three hours.

Recreational boat parking permits are available from the harbormaster.

No vehicle may be parked on a public street or in a public lot for more than 72 hours.

A map of parking areas is available on the town website.