Park Street Playground ribbon cutting celebrated

BAR HARBOR — The grand opening of the rebuilt Park Street Playground was held Saturday, Sept. 16.

“It was a wonderful day to celebrate the children of this community and to witness the sheer joy on all their faces!” a statement from the organizing committee said.

The Bar Harbor (MDI) Rotary Club, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, Charlotte Bordeaux, FishMaine Restaurant Group and the West Street Hotel each supported the project with donations of more than $15,000.

The Bar Harbor Village Improvement Association and an anonymous donor giving in memory of Rick Alley contributed $5,000.

“Loon” sponsors contributing $2,500 were Machias Savings Bank and the Red Empress Foundation.

“Puffin” sponsors of $1,000 included the Bar Harbor Merchants Association, Cleary Law Office PA,

Darlings Auto Mall, George W. Merrill, Kathryn MacLeod, Schwartz Family and Window Panes.

In-kind donations came from from Allen’s Fencing Company, Bar Harbor Catering Company, Cool As A

Moose, Doug Gott & Sons, Hannaford, Harold MacQuinn, Inc., L.E. Norwood & Sons, Little Anthony’s, MCM Electric, Paradis True Value, Pat’s Pizza Bar Harbor, R.L. White and Son, Royal Promotions and Sargent Materials.