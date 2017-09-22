Friday - Sep 22, 2017

Park Street Playground ribbon cutting celebrated

September 22, 2017 by on Education, Health, Lifestyle, News, Other sports

BAR HARBOR — The grand opening of the rebuilt Park Street Playground was held Saturday, Sept. 16.

“It was a wonderful day to celebrate the children of this community and to witness the sheer joy on all their faces!” a statement from the organizing committee said.

The Bar Harbor (MDI) Rotary Club, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, Charlotte Bordeaux, FishMaine Restaurant Group and the West Street Hotel each supported the project with donations of more than $15,000.

The Bar Harbor Village Improvement Association and an anonymous donor giving in memory of Rick Alley contributed $5,000.

“Loon” sponsors contributing $2,500 were Machias Savings Bank and the Red Empress Foundation.

“Puffin” sponsors of $1,000 included the Bar Harbor Merchants Association, Cleary Law Office PA,
Darlings Auto Mall, George W. Merrill, Kathryn MacLeod, Schwartz Family and Window Panes.

In-kind donations came from from Allen’s Fencing Company, Bar Harbor Catering Company, Cool As A
Moose, Doug Gott & Sons, Hannaford, Harold MacQuinn, Inc., L.E. Norwood &amp; Sons, Little Anthony’s, MCM Electric, Paradis True Value, Pat’s Pizza Bar Harbor, R.L. White and Son, Royal Promotions and Sargent Materials.

Liz Graves

Liz Graves

Managing Editor at Mount Desert Islander
Liz Graves is managing editor of the Islander. She's a California native who came to Maine as a schooner sailor.[email protected]der.com
Liz Graves

Latest posts by Liz Graves (see all)

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *