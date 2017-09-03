Park service honors Stellpflug, Wiebusch

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Two park employees were honored earlier this summer by the National Park Service (NPS) for outstanding achievements in protecting natural resources and promoting the safety of park staff.

Trails Foreman Gary Stellpflug received the NPS Director’s Appleman-Judd-Lewis Award for Excellence in Cultural Resource Stewardship. Park Ranger Christopher Wiebusch received the Safety and Health Achievement Award for the NPS’s Northeast Region.

Stellpflug was recognized for his efforts to advance Acadia’s hiking trails program, empower the next generation of trail and resource management stewards and prepare for the Acadia Centennial, which the park celebrated last year.

“Stellpflug is nationally renowned for his skillful and good-natured supervision of one of the best-maintained and well-preserved trail systems in the country,” the NPS said in a press release.

“In addition to his normal duties, Stellpflug took a lead role in national trainings, field projects and trails management and maintenance skills development.”

Wiebusch was recognized for his expertise as an instructor and coordinator for defensive driver, CPR, snowmobile safety, motorboat operator’s certification and technical search-and-rescue courses. Through his outreach efforts, he has extended training opportunities beyond park staff to federal, state and local public safety professionals and volunteers across the state.

“Wiebusch has developed mutual trust and lasting relationships among numerous public safety agencies, which is critical to ensuring the safety of those involved in coordinated law enforcement, emergency medical services and search-and-rescue efforts in Acadia National Park,” the NPS said.

Acadia Superintendent Kevin Schneider said Stellpflug and Wiebusch “exemplify the excellent staff of Acadia National Park, which is dedicated to serving park visitors and protecting the resources they come to enjoy.”