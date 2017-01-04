Park pass sales soar: Get boost online

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — More than 232,000 Acadia entrance passes were sold for 2016 – 15.3 percent more than for the previous year – and that generated a record $4.85 million in revenue.

Acadia gets to keep $3.8 million of that.

The park stopped selling passes for 2016 on Nov. 1.

Last year, for the first time, Acadia entrance passes could be purchased online. About 4.5 percent of the park’s weekly and annual passes were sold via the web.

“We’re excited to have been one of five national parks to pilot online entrance pass sales,” Acadia Superintendent Kevin Schneider said. “With nearly 9,000 entrance passes sold online, we hope the success of the program will grow as visitors to Acadia take advantage of the ease of using the Your Pass Now website.”

He said the website provides “a convenient way of obtaining entrance passes no matter where visitors go in the park.”

Park officials hope the online sales option will lead to an increase in the percentage of park visitors who actually buy passes.

An annual entrance pass for Acadia costs $50. Seven-day passes are $25 for private vehicles, $20 for motorcycles and $12 for individuals. People under 16 don’t need a pass.

Acadia retains 80 percent of the entrance pass fees it collects. The other 20 percent goes into a National Park Service pool to help support NPS units nationwide.

Acadia’s annual operations budget, funded by the National Park Service, is around $8 million.

Acadia uses $10 from the sale of every annual and weekly vehicle pass to support the privately operated Island Explorer bus system, which provides free transportation in and around the park from June 23 through Columbus Day. Last year, the park gave the Island Explorer $1.04 million, which covered 47 percent of the bus system’s operational and administrative costs.

The Island Explorer carried a record 575,397 passengers in 2016. Through November, Acadia had recorded just under 3.29 million visitors, a 17.6 increase over the first 11 months of the previous year.

Each year, Acadia uses the majority of its entrance fee revenue to invest in “critical improvements that directly benefit visitors and protect resources,” according to park spokesman John Kelly.

He said examples of those activities include installing exhibits at the Sieur de Monts Nature Center, providing lifeguards at Sand Beach and Echo Lake, maintaining the stone bridges on the Park Loop Road, replacing road signs and producing the official park map.

Weekly entrance passes accounted for 83 percent of the Acadia passes sold for 2016. Another 3 percent were annual Acadia passes, 12 percent were interagency senior passes and 2 percent were interagency annual passes. Interagency passes are good for entry to any of America’s 58 national parks and more than 350 other National Park Service units, such as national monuments and national historic sites.

About 5.6 percent of Acadia’s passes for 2016 were sold at nonpark outlets in the area, including area businesses, town offices and chambers of commerce.