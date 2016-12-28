Park pass sale to end

BAR HARBOR — The half price sale on annual entrance passes for Acadia National Park ends Dec. 31. Passes are available at the park headquarters visitor center, which is located on Eagle Lake Road about 3 miles from downtown.

The visitor center is open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with limited hours on Dec. 31.

The cost of a seven-day pass to Acadia will be $25. After December, the annual pass cost increases to $50.

Annual entrance passes must be paid for by cash, check or major credit card. No phone orders will be taken. They are valid for one year from the month of purchase. Annual entrance passes are only available in the form of a wallet card pass. Purchasers are allowed to buy multiple passes. Once signed, they are nontransferable. There is room on the card for two names – the permit holder and a second designee.

Photo identification will be requested to verify ownership upon entry to the park.

Annual entrance passes also will be available for cash purchase only at the town offices of Mount Desert, Tremont, Gouldsboro and Winter Harbor, and at the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce.

Check with these offices for their specific sale location and hours of operation.