Pantry supporters to match donations

BAR HARBOR — A Feed a Neighbor matching campaign has been launched by the Bar Harbor Food Pantry.

“This is the first matching campaign the pantry has ever done, and we are really excited to be able to do this now that our organization has grown,” said Jenny Jones, the pantry’s executive director. The campaign kicks off this month and will run until the end of the year.

Longtime donors Tony Uliano and his wife, Chelcey Dunham, have offered to match up to $5,000. “We firmly believe support starts in your own community, and the Bar Harbor Food Pantry provides a critical service to so many families and individuals in the area,” said Uliano.

“Despite all the incredible community support, we all need to do more, and Chelcey and I are hoping our matching contribution will stretch all of our contributions a little further and get the word out about this essential community service,” he said.

Half of the total raised will go on an account at A & B Naturals for the pantry to purchase food items for their gluten- and dairy-free clients. The other portion will go towards their general food purchase fund.

“This campaign is another great opportunity to raise funds and also support a wonderful local business. It’s important to keep the money raised to help feed our residents in our community,” said Jones.

Donations to the pantry can be made by mail to P.O. Box 434, Bar Harbor, ME 04609 or at www.barharborfoodpantry.org. Specify “Feed a Neighbor” on the donation. Contact Jones at 288-2000 or at [email protected]