AUGUSTA — Maine’s ninth annual Open Lighthouse Day, set for Saturday, Sept. 9, offers a glimpse into nautical history.

Visitors will enjoy free entry to 25 lighthouses throughout the state, including Bass Harbor Head Lighthouse, Burnt Coat Harbor Lighthouse on Swans Island, Dyce Head Lighthouse in Castine and Isle au Haut Lighthouse.

The event is sponsored by the U.S. Coast Guard, the state Office of Tourism and the American Lighthouse Foundation.

Participating lighthouses will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. during Maine Open Lighthouse Day unless otherwise noted.

For details and a map of the 2017 participating sites and attractions, visit lighthousefoundation.org.