O’Neil joins MDNA

MOUNT DESERT — Registered Nurse Elise O’Neil has been hired as the nurse administrator of the Mount Desert Nursing Association.

O’Neil joins Heather Lewis, the association’s office manager, who came to the organization this past spring to lead its Medicare (and other insurance credentialing) accreditation efforts.

“This is a great time for MDNA as we transition from a purely private service to a public-private agency,” said board Chairman Rick Fuerst.

O’Neil and Lewis came to the association from the Community Health Center in Southwest Harbor, where O’Neil was an RN care manager and Lewis was the office manager.