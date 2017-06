SOUTHWEST HARBOR – Lydia Goetze was elected chairman of the Board of Selectmen and Chad Terry vice-chairman following votes Tuesday at the last selectmen’s meeting of the fiscal year.

It was the final meeting for Tom Benson, who had been chairman. Benson decided not to run for another three-year term. Ryan Donahue, who was elected in May, will fill his seat beginning with the July 18 meeting.

Benson, who served on the board for six years, was thanked for his work by the other selectmen.