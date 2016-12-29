Officer now in 3 MDI schools

BAR HARBOR — A police officer will spend most of the school year at schools here and in Mount Desert under an agreement signed in September between AOS 91 Superintendent Marc Gousse and Chief Jim Willis of the Bar Harbor and Mount Desert police departments.

Officer Tim Bland of the Bar Harbor Police Department began working as a school resource officer at the Conners Emerson School in Bar Harbor five years ago. This fall, under the new agreement, Bland began performing the same function at Mount Desert Island High School and the Mount Desert Elementary School in Northeast Harbor.

The memorandum of understanding signed by Gousse and Willis on Sept. 20 states that a school resource officer will be assigned to the school system, generally, from mid-October through early to mid-May, “with adjustments as needed.”

According to Willis, Bland’s usual schedule involves spending two days a week at the high school, two days at Conners Emerson and a half-day at the Mount Desert Elementary School. For the remaining half-day, Bland works at either Conners Emerson or the high school.

The school resource officer is at the schools to interact with students and build trust and relationships, Willis said.

“It takes down barriers, and I’m glad about that,” Willis said, explaining that Bland is not at the school to spy on students. “We want to dispel the myth that this is Big Brother.”

Willis said the expanded role of the school resource officer is working out well. Gousse agrees.

“From my perspective, it’s going very, very well,” Gousse said.

Gousse and Willis acknowledge that Bland is a major factor in that success.

“Tim is certainly a unique individual,” Gousse said. “He’s big on relationships. To see him work with the kids is a pleasure.”

Gousse, who became superintendent July 1, said he contacted Willis after reviewing a memorandum of understanding between police and former Superintendent Howard Colter regarding a school resource officer. Under that agreement, signed in July 2015, the officer was to work only in Conners Emerson.

During discussions, Willis suggested that Bland could be available to work at the high school and the K-8 school in Northeast Harbor. That suggestion led to the new memorandum of understanding and expansion of Bland’s role in the school system.

School officials had considered bringing a resource officer into the high school at school board meetings in early 2015, but the idea lacked widespread support.

“There was a lot of resistance to that at the time,” Willis said.

As a result, Bland remained assigned exclusively to Conners Emerson.

Gousse said he entered into the new memorandum of understanding without consulting the school board.

“I elected to review the memorandum of understanding at my level with [Willis],” Gousse said, adding that he did discuss the matter with high school Principal Matt Haney and Ingrid Wilbur Kachmar, chairman of the high school board.

“I’m very comfortable with where we’re at and how this has evolved,” Gousse said. “If it becomes a concern of board members, we’ll revisit it.”

The agreement is open-ended, with no set expiration date. Gousse said he plans to review the deal annually to see if it needs to be updated.

Gousse said he is conscious of the fact that some people are wary of law enforcement in schools. He pointed out that tragic events often occur at schools in small communities that are “seen as safe.”

“We need to be conscious of that,” he said.

In response, security is being beefed-up at all schools within the system, Gousse said.

The school resource position is funded solely through the police department budget.