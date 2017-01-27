BAR HARBOR — Town officials sent notices of violation this month for tree cutting and for reports of someone living in a building that was not approved for that use.

Code Enfocement Officer Angela Chamberlain said a tree had been cut down inside the shoreland zone at Kathleen Coughlin’s property at 55 Lookout Point Road.

Chamberlain visited the property Jan. 6 and spoke with Coughlin. A tree replanting plan will be developed.

Town officials received a complaint alleging Max Linn, who lives on Newton Way, was living in a building he owns at 9 Edgewood St. that is not permitted as a dwelling.

The building used to be owned by the town of Bar Harbor. A small kitchen area was added without the proper permits, but Linn said he is not living in the building. He uses the space as a “man cave” for hanging out and for storage.

Chamberlain also sent notices for a few previous violations that have been resolved, including a new dwelling unit on property owned by Beth Gott at 12 Eden Way, signs at the Blue Door restaurant on Cottage Street and a change-of-use permit for The Barnacle bar on Main Street.