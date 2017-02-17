Nominations being sought

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Nomination papers for five offices are available at the town office.

Up for grabs are two seats on the board of selectmen, two seats on the school committee and one seat on the Mount Desert Island High School Board of Trustees. All are for three-year terms to be filled at the May town elections.

The two seats on the board of selectmen now are held by Tom Benson and Lydia Goetze. Also expiring are the terms for school committee members Jim Sawyer and Ingrid Wilbur Kachmar and trustee Erica Dow.

Nomination papers must be returned to the town office by 5 p.m. on Friday, March 17.