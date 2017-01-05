Nominations are sought

TREMONT — Town officials are seeking suggestions on candidates for the dedication in the annual town report.

In the past, the report has been dedicated to people who have made a significant contribution to the town. Last year, officials broke with tradition and dedicated the report to all veterans “past, present and future.” Selectmen indicated Tuesday at their meeting that they would prefer that a person be nominated.

Anyone with suggestions can call the town office at 244-7204 and ask to speak with Town Clerk Katie Dandurand.