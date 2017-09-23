Newlyweds ‘register’ with Healthy Acadia

ELLSWORTH — A couple with family Downeast chose to do something unusual for their August wedding on Mount Desert Island.

Instead of traditional gifts, John Melick and Eveleigh Wagner asked friends and family to donate to Healthy Acadia, a community health organization whose mission and work they believe in strongly.

So far, over $3,350 has been contributed. These funds will help address a wide range of issues, including preventing substance misuse and aiding access to treatment, increasing access to healthy foods and physical activity, preventing and managing chronic disease, supporting businesses to create healthier workplaces, tackling hunger, improving school health, creating healthier environments, supporting healthy early childhood development and healthy aging, and more.

Visit www.HealthyAcadia.org or call 667-7171.