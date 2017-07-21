New medical approach is topic

BAR HARBOR — Josephine P. Briggs will address the subject of precision medicine at an MDI Science Café at the Maine Center for Biomedical Innovation on the campus of the MDI Biological Laboratory on Monday, July 24, at 5 p.m.

Her talk is entitled “Precision and Imprecision: Science and the Art of Medicine” or “What Precisely is Personalized Medicine?”

Instead of the one-size-fits-all solutions that have been the mainstay of medicine for so many years, precision medicine – sometimes referred to as personalized medicine – offers therapies, practices, interventions and/or products that are tailored to individual patients based on genetic, genomic and clinical information about their susceptibility to disease, course of disease and response to treatment.

Her talk will be illustrated with examples showing how rigorous trials of both conventional and alternative therapies often produce surprises.

She also will talk about the vision for precision medicine, which is built on the expectation that new precision medicine methods will yield approaches to many common health conditions that are better tailored to the individual.

The cafés are sponsored by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust and Cross Insurance. Refreshments will be served. Visit mdibl.org/events or call 288-3147.