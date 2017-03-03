New ‘Friends’ group formed

PATTEN — A new nonprofit organization has formed to support Maine’s new national monument. Friends of Katahdin Woods and Waters will work to preserve and protect the outstanding natural beauty, ecological vitality and distinctive cultural resources of Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument and surrounding communities for the inspiration and enjoyment of all generations.

The private group is not part of the National Park Service but intends to enter into an agreement to work collaboratively with and support the mission of the National Park Service, which manages the monument.

“All of us at Friends of Acadia (FOA) are excited by this announcement and want to welcome the Friends of Katahdin Woods and Waters into the community of friends groups that help serve national parks and national monuments throughout the country,” said David MacDonald, president of Friends of Acadia in Bar Harbor.

“We look forward to being a resource and partner with our friends to the north.”

The Friends of Katahdin Woods and Waters has formed a 13-member board of directors. The immediate goal is encouraging people to join the organization. Ken Olson of Bass Harbor, former president of FOA, is a board member.

The public can join the group by going to katahdinwoodsandwaters.org.