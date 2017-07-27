New four-way stop planned

BAR HARBOR — The intersection of Park Street and Ledgelawn Avenue is slated to become a four-way stop. The Town Council approved a recommendation from the Parking and Traffic Committee for new stop signs on Ledgelawn last week.

Eight families with school-age children live in the two blocks between Waldron Avenue and Cromwell Harbor Road, resident Marie Yarborough said in a letter to the Parking and Traffic Committee in May. Many other families live further up Ledgelawn.

“Unfortunately, over the years, Ledgelawn Avenue has become the cut-through half-mile straight-shot thoroughfare for people trying to get through town quickly,” she wrote.

Stop signs were installed Tuesday but were removed on Wednesday. The installation first requires an ordinance change. A public hearing will be held in August.