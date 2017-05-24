New charges filed in assault

ELLSWORTH — The Hancock County District Attorney’s Office has added four new charges against a Mount Desert man arrested in April for allegedly assaulting his wife at their home in Somesville.

Michael Heniser, 39, was arrested April 13 by Mount Desert police on a domestic violence assault charge and booked into the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth. After reviewing the evidence, Assistant District Attorney Heather Staples additionally charged Heniser with criminal restraint, domestic violence terrorizing, obstructing the report of a crime and criminal mischief, according to court records.

At the time of Heniser’s arrest, police said the alleged assault occurred on April 9 and was reported days later by a concerned third party. In an affidavit filed in court to support the additional charges, Staples confirmed that statement, adding that police officers observed multiple bruises on the victim when they arrived to investigate.

According to the affidavit, the wife found out on the day before the alleged assault that Heniser was having an affair and discovered a bank receipt for a “large amount of money” that had been given to another woman.

After his arrest, the sheriff’s department served Heniser with a protection of abuse order. His original bail conditions included that he have no contact with his wife and children. A judge has since granted a motion to amend his bail so he can see the children.

Heniser is a doctor of osteopathic medicine and, until recently, one of two doctors practicing at Acadia Integrative Medicine in Somesville. In a letter to patients posted on the practice’s website, he stated he is leaving the practice, effective May 1. Without providing details, he alludes to his legal troubles as a reason.

He wrote, “ … with the recent unsubstantiated claims and concerns regarding my personal life, it is imperative that I give the upmost attention and focus to these challenging issues at the time. With these allegations, I would ask that each of you consider the relationship that we have built together and realize that media attention is often misleading and not always representative of the true series of events.”

Heniser is next scheduled to appear in court on June 21.