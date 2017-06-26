New businesses mix it up

BAR HARBOR — Every year, a crop of new businesses comes up with the spring dandelions, joining their more established neighbors to serve residents and visitors here.

In the spring, former paralegal Robyn Clark opened Mount Dessert Bakery at 122 Cottage St., in the building that housed Café Bluefish for many years.

Clark has been offering pies and baked goods for several years under the business name, at events and craft shows, and for custom orders. She’s excited to go full-time, she said, and hopes to keep the bakery open year-round.

A bar by the large windows doubles as a large standing desk for customers working on their laptops while they enjoy coffee and goodies, Clark said. Much of the décor was inspired by Pinterest projects, including a wall of different kinds of coffee mugs hanging on clothes hooks available for customers’ use.

Out of town at 854 Route 3, Sweet Pea’s Café is open under new ownership. Brothers Christian and Jacob Cuff, and Christian’s wife, Nicole, are continuing some of the café’s traditions and adding new ones. All have worked in Bar Harbor and Portland restaurants for many years.

“We’re enjoying getting to know our neighbors in Salisbury Cove and Town Hill,” Christian Cuff said.

They have added a fire pit in the outdoor dining area facing the winery and horse pastures, and a front lawn area in the courtyard between Crooked Porch Coffee and the Bar Harbor Cellars winery.

The Bar Harbor Pick-A-Pearl Company is located in one of the “bungalows” near the large whale sculpture on the grounds of the Harborside Hotel at 55 West St. The store offers Japanese oysters containing cultured saltwater or freshwater pearls. Customers choose an oyster from various tanks so the size and color of the pearl are a surprise. The pearls can be made into earrings, rings or necklaces.

Also on West Street, the Del Sol store has changed ownership and moved across the street. The store is part of a large international chain, selling color-changing apparel and accessories. Harborside Hotel manager Eben Salvatore is one of the managers of Bar West LLC, new owners of the Bar Harbor location.