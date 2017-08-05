New businesses embrace season

BAR HARBOR — Several new businesses are getting in on the action for the peak tourist month of August.

There are a few finishing touches still coming for the new West Street Café at the corner of West and Rodick streets, owner Kevin DesVeaux said, but the restaurant opened in its new building Friday, July 28. A soft opening celebration that day included a ceremonial ribbon cutting with officials from the chamber of commerce.

The old building on that lot, where DesVeaux had operated a restaurant for 17 years, was razed in January to make room for the new.

Another business bringing familiar faces together in a new venture is 59 Cottage, the restaurant at the site of the former Cottage Street Bakery.

Former owner Richard Fisher teamed up with Monica Stanley and Mike Savoy for the new eatery.

Fisher was one of the owners of Cottage Street Bakery and is still found every morning whipping up muffins, pies and more.

“So those famous blueberry pies people have been getting here for 30 years are still with us,” Stanley said.

Savoy worked at Two Cats and owned the Greek restaurant Opa in the space that’s now Mount Dessert Bakery. Stanley is a veteran of the former Tapley’s (or Burwaldo’s) and has worked at Side Street Café, Balance Rock Inn and The Barnacle.

Down at 55 West St., a new shop is focused on renting and selling electric pedal-assist bicycles from California-based company Pedego.

Owner Anne Watson is a Great Cranberry Island resident and former school administrator. She became interested in the e-bike scene when encouraging her 74-year-old mother to stay active, she said.

While e-bikes are not currently allowed on the carriage roads in Acadia, she said customers have enjoyed e-biking the Park Loop Road and paved bike trails such as the Duck Brook Road.

Pedego Acadia also plans to offer guided bike tours on the Cranberry Isles and elsewhere.