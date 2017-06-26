Nason, Lynch hired

BAR HARBOR — Dawn Nason and Carolyn Lynch have joined the staff at Bar Harbor Savings and Loan.

Nason has joined the bank as an accounting associate. She has a degree in accounting from Andover College in Portland and has worked for over 20 years in financial institutions. She will assist Senior Vice President and Treasurer Vicky Vendrell, and her responsibilities include overseeing the bank’s daily accounting and financial operations.

Nason is vice president for Nichols Day Camp, a K-8 camp for boys and girls in Sedgwick. She also is class agent for George Stevens Academy and on the registration team for Relay for Life. She lives with her husband, two boys and a Siberian husky in Blue Hill.

Lynch comes to the bank as internal auditor with over 15 years in banking. She earned her master’s from Southern New Hampshire University, and is a certified financial services associate having studied at the Institute of Internal Auditors. She is originally from Lubec.

“We are pleased to have Dawn and Carolyn join our team,” said Vendrell. “Both Dawn and Carolyn have years of experience in the banking industry, and their expertise will help meet the needs of our growing customer base.”