Nair promoted

FARMINGTON, Conn. — Auro Nair has been promoted to president of The Jackson Laboratory’s mice, clinical and research services.

“Auro’s decade of outstanding leadership at JAX has been marked by significant expansion of our high quality scientific tools, new products and offerings that advance biomedical research and enhance global drug discovery,” said Edison Liu, president and CEO.

Nair joined The Jackson Laboratory in 2007 as associate general manager of mice and services. In 2014, he became responsible for all mouse production and operations and was named general manager of mice, clinical and research services.

Prior to joining the lab, Nair served as vice president for worldwide marketing and North American sales with Caliper Life Sciences. He had been with Caliper and its predecessor company, Zymark, since 1997. From 1990 to 1997, Nair managed quality compliance and analytical services at GlaxoSmithKline in Singapore.

Nair has a degree in chemistry from the University of Science in Penang, Malaysia; holds a doctorate in chemistry from the University of Oklahoma, Norman; and has an master’s in business from Suffolk University in Boston.