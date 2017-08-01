Mytar to talk about conservation

TREMONT — Misha Mytar will lead a presentation about Maine Coast Heritage Trust’s conservation work in Tremont and the Mount Desert Island region at the Bass Harbor Memorial Library on Monday, Aug. 7, at 7 p.m.

Through a narrated slideshow, Mytar will give an overview of MCHT’s conserved lands in Tremont and the MDI region. She will discuss recent accomplishments, current projects and the future of land conservation in this region. Mytar is the trust’s project manager for MDI. She works with landowners and partners on land protection and community planning projects.

The presentation is hosted by the Tremont Historical Society and the Bass Harbor Memorial Library. It is free and open to the public.

MCHT is a statewide conservation organization protecting lands and islands and connecting people to the coast. Through the generosity of many, MCHT has conserved more than 150,000 acres and 300 islands on the Maine coast and created more than 100 preserves and 80 miles of trails—all free and open to the public.