Music highlights antiques

ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth Antiques Show at Woodlawn will feature the Bangor Symphony Orchestra’s Juniper String Quartet on Thursday, Aug. 17, from 3-6 p.m.

Adding to this special music event will be a wine tasting coordinated by Chipper’s Black House Café.

Music at the Antiques Show will continue on Friday, Aug. 18, from 3-6 p.m. when musicians from the Acadia School of Traditional Music & Art perform lively tunes during the Airline Brewing Co. beer tasting. Special music events are included in the regular show admission, and tickets are available at the door.

Hours for the Ellsworth Antiques Show at Woodlawn are Thursday, Aug. 17, and Friday, Aug. 18, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 19, from10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets cost $15 for the show and a Black House tour, or $10 for the show only.

Details and tickets are available online at woodlawnmuseum.org or by calling 667-8671.