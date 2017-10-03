Museum at night

SEARSPORT — The Penobscot Marine Museum will present its spooky, family-friendly “Last Night at the Museum” program on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 5-7 p.m.

The portraits in the museum’s collection will come alive to tell their stories in the all-in-good-“spirit” event.

Tours leave the Visitors Center every 15 minutes and last half an hour. The cost is $5 for adults, $3 for children and $12 for families. Space is limited; tickets should be purchased in advance to ensure a space. Call 548-2529 or visit penobscotmarinemuseum.org.

The Penobscot Marine Museum brings Maine maritime history to life in 12 historic buildings in the seacoast village of Searsport. Exhibits include hands-on activities for children and adults, as well as a ship captain’s house, marine paintings, scrimshaw, 19th-century Chinese and Japanese pottery, paintings and textiles, historic Maine boats, a fisheries exhibit and an heirloom garden. The museum has over 200,000 historic photographs and a maritime history research library.