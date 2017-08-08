Mills to talk on ocean warming

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Katherine Mills, research scientist at the Gulf of Maine Research Institute, will present a lecture titled “Ocean Warming, Ecosystem Change and Marine Fisheries in the Gulf of Maine” at the Claremont Hotel, 22 Claremont Road, on Thursday, Aug. 17, at 8:15 p.m.

This presentation will discuss rapid warming in the Gulf of Maine and the associated changes that have occurred in fish and invertebrate populations, such as Atlantic cod, American lobster and northern shrimp.

In addition, Mills will explain how these changes are affecting marine fisheries and fishing communities along the coast of Maine. She will highlight responses that fishermen, industries and communities are considering to enhance their resilience to further climate-related ecosystem impacts.

GMRI pioneers collaborative solutions to global ocean challenges. Located in Portland, GMRI is dedicated to the resilience of the Gulf of Maine ecosystem and the communities that depend on it. Visit www.gmri.org.