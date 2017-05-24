Memorial Day observances

Bar Harbor

A Memorial Day Ceremony will be held in Bar Harbor at 10 a.m. on May 29 at the Municipal Pier. Veterans, family, friends and community members are invited to commemorate the men and women who have lost their lives while serving our country.

Ann Durost, Dept. VP, American Legion Auxiliary, Dept of Maine, will serve as master of ceremonies. Representatives of the United States Coast Guard, Bar Harbor Fire Department, Boys Scout Troup 89 and local veterans will be on hand.

The Conners Emerson School band will provide music for the morning’s service. The ceremony will conclude with members of the Coast Guard laying a wreath overboard in remembrance of all who have died in service to our country. Following the ceremony, attendees are welcome to enjoy coffee and donuts and take a tour of the Coast Guard vessel.

In the event of rain, the ceremony will be held at the Post 25 building at 70 Cottage St.

Southwest Harbor

The American Legion Post 69-sponsored parade begins at 9 a.m. with a ceremony at the Eugene M. Norwood Square at the intersection of Main Street and the Seal Cove Road. From there, the parade travels south on Main Street to the Veterans Memorial Park.

Joe Marshall is scheduled to recite “In Flanders Fields” and Abraham Lincoln’s “Gettysburg Address.”

Northeast Harbor

A Memorial Day parade and ceremony will take place in Northeast Harbor starting on Main Street at 10:30 a.m.

The ceremony will follow the parade at The Joseph Musetti Veterans Memorial Park on Sea Street. The event is sponsored by the Northeast Harbor American Legion Post 103.