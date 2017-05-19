Melee results in arrest

TRENTON — A Trenton man was arrested Monday after he allegedly pushed a sheriff’s deputy after being warned for harassing someone in telephone and text messages.

Delwin Faulkingham, 47, was arrested on a disorderly conduct charge.

According to Deputy Corey Bagley, Faulkingham “became belligerent and assaultive” after being warned to have no further contact with the person he was harassing. Another person at the Faulkingham residence attempted to calm him down but was pushed and swung at, Bagley reported.

As Bagley and Deputy Jeff McFarland were about the leave, Faulkingham reportedly kicked the side of the police cruiser. When Bagley got out of the vehicle and warned Faulkingham that he would be arrested if he didn’t go back inside his home, the Trenton man allegedly pushed the deputy.

In response, Bagley and McFarland took Faulkingham to the ground and handcuffed him before placing him under arrest.

State Police, with the assistance of the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, arrested two people May 11 as the result of a traffic stop on Route 3.

The driver, Sarah Murphy, 26, of Lamoine, was arrested on charges of possession of a scheduled drug, possession of hypodermic needles, violating conditions of release and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

A passenger, Darrell Thurston, 46, of Otis, was arrested on charges of possession of hypodermic needles, violating conditions of release and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A Bar Harbor woman who stopped her 2014 Subaru for a flagger in a construction zone on Route 3 had the vehicle struck from behind by a driver from Freeport.

Katherine Breau, 25, was driving the 2010 Toyota that struck the Subaru driven by 51-year-old Sharon Bukulmez.

The sheriff’s department investigated the report May 11 of a suspicious individual walking on the Bayside Road and going in and out of the woods. The man was collecting returnable bottles and cans.

Bar Harbor

A 45-year-old Bar Harbor man was arrested on several charges late Saturday after he allegedly damaged a motel room, assaulted his girlfriend and drove while intoxicated.

Michael Doran was arrested on charges of operating while under the influence (OUI), domestic violence assault and criminal mischief, and booked into the Hancock County Jail. Doran was charged with Class C felony level OUI because it is the third time he has been charged with that offense, police said.

Lt. David Kerns said police first received a report that a man had assaulted a woman on Main Street at about 11:15 p.m. The reporting party said the couple then left in a vehicle. Five minutes later, officers found the vehicle at a Cottage Street convenience store and Doran inside using an ATM. He was arrested on the OUI charge.

The woman was found by police at about 12:30 a.m. in the Old Police Department parking lot after a bartender said she had just left the establishment. During the course of the investigation, police learned of the damage at the motel and additionally charged Doran with criminal mischief.

A 56-year-old man who got “turned around” in the woods off the Russell Farm Road was found by Sgt. Chris Wharff about two hours after he went missing. The individual was making his way back to where he had started when the officer located him.

A spoon used to prepare illegal drugs for injection and a small amount of white powder that tested positive as heroin were found Friday in the bathroom of a Main Street store.

Nathan Young, 54, of Bar Harbor was arrested May 11 on a charge of violating conditions of his release after police responded to a 911 hang-up call at his residence and allegedly found him to be intoxicated. Young’s bail conditions include that he not possess or consume alcohol.

Michelle Rounds, 41, of Bangor was summonsed Friday on a charge of attaching false license plates as the result of a traffic stop on Ocean Avenue.

A landlord complained May 11 that someone was staying in a vacant condominium without permission. The reporting party said it might be one of the people recently evicted from the rental property.

Police responded May 9 to a report of an intoxicated man sleeping on the sidewalk and stumbling down Cottage Street. They located the individual and gave him a ride to his home.

That same night, police warned another man who had imbibed heavily for obstructing a public way after seeing him walk in a travel lane on the Eagle Lake Road just before midnight.

A vehicle was reported stuck May 9 on the bar to Bar Island.

Southwest Harbor

A wallet found in Trenton was turned in to police here on Saturday and returned to the owner. Items are missing, police said, and the matter has been referred to the sheriff’s department.

A resident reported Sunday that his juvenile son was being harassed by another boy.

Police disposed of a hypodermic needle found May 15 in a ditch along the Clark Point Road.

Mount Desert

A resident brought old ammunition to the police station Friday that he found at his home. The ammo was stored in a safe location and will be disposed of properly.

Officer Zachery Allen went to Mount Desert Island Hospital in Bar Harbor May 10 to investigate a report that a six-year-old girl was treated for a dog bite she received on the grounds of the Mount Desert Elementary School.