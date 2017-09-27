Medicare session set

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Carroll Harper, president of Carroll Harper and Associates, will give a presentation about the ins and outs of Medicare at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 3 p.m.

Those turning 65 or older who have questions about Medicare benefits or eligibility are encouraged to attend. Audience members will learn about the changes coming under the Medicare Improvement Act of 2015 and its impact in 2020; Maine’s continuity law and what they can and can’t do when changing plans; the two ways in which they can receive their Medicare benefits and what they should know before making a decision; and whether they qualify for extra help, or if a high-income earner, what affect IRMA (Income Related Monthly Adjustment) has on them.

Harper has over four decades of experience and has assisted thousands with their long-term care and Medicare Insurance concerns. He has authored local, state, regional and national articles, text books and continuing education courses on senior planning. He currently authors a quarterly publication called “The Age Wave,” which is distributed to brokers, attorneys, bankers and other financial planners. He continues to work through the legislative process to enhance consumer protection on both Medicare and long-term care insurance issues.

Seats are limited. Pre-registration is required. Call the library at 244-7065.