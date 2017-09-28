Medical Mission seeks volunteers

ELLSWORTH — The Hancock County Medical Mission has begun planning for its February 2018 mission to Dajabon, Dominican Republic, and is looking for help.

The mission team will be led by Dr. Charles Hendricks of Eden Surgical Associates. The team will join volunteers from other parts of the United States and Canada to provide surgical care in a Dominican hospital and primary care clinics in surrounding towns.

The mission team is open to new volunteers. Typically, the team fills out its membership over the fall. Logistical planning takes place during monthly meetings held in Ellsworth. Although the team is made up mostly of surgeons, nurses, operating room techs, anesthesia and translators, anyone in the medical professional is encouraged to inquire. There are one-week and two-week options. Visit mmi.org.

In addition, the mission seeks applicants for its Student Scholarship Program, an opportunity for a Hancock County resident and high school student who has at least two years of Spanish to participate as helper and translator. The mission dates are Feb. 10-24, which overlap February break. The student scholarship application deadline is Oct. 21. Visit hcmm.homestead.com.

Planning meetings take place the second Tuesday of each month. The next meeting is Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 50 Union St., in the ground floor conference room. Call Mary Offutt, registered nurse, at 348-2483.