Medical center reception planned

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A wine-and-cheese reception to meet Dr. Clarke Baxter from the Southwest Harbor Medical Center and John Ronan from Maine Coast Memorial Hospital will be held at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Tuesday, June 6, at 5:30 p.m.

Baxter joined the Medical Center in January of 2016. He and his wife, Kathy, owned a home in Tremont for a number of years before deciding to move from Cincinnati, Ohio, to Mount Desert Island full-time.

Ronan is acting president of the Maine Coast Memorial Hospital. He has been with EMHS for nearly 20 years and has served as president at Blue Hill Memorial Hospital for two years.

There also will be an update on local health care services, including initiatives to expand access to quality health care in Hancock County. Call the library at 244-7065.