MDICSC hosts Junior Invitational

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island Community Sailing Center hosted the Southwest Harbor Junior Invitational on a calm, clear day last Wednesday.

Young skippers from the MDICSC, Northeast Harbor Sailing School and Little Cranberry Yacht Club participated in 420 and Opti races in the Great Harbor.

Liam Higgins and Sophie Trammel took first place in 420s, followed by Davis Murrell and Julia Strauss in second place. Joey Minotulo and Nate Ingebritson placed third.

In Optis, Riley Donahue finished first, followed by Ben Carroll and Cameron Graham.

Sailors and their family members celebrated the race with an awards ceremony with refreshments at the Southwest Harbor Fleet.

420s

1. Liam Higgins and Sophie Trammell, 2. Davis Murrell and Julia Strauss, 3. Joey Minutolo and Nate Ingebritson, 4. Will Ryckman and Sander Smith, 5. Matthew Grey and Jonas da Silva, 6. Sam Skeith and Violet Carroll, 7. Augustine Skeith and Hallie Summer

Optis

1. Riley Donahue, 2. Ben Carroll, 3. Cameron Graham, 4. Teddy Madara, 5. Alexander Donahue, 6. Neil Durlach, 7. Nicholas Kennedy, 8. Oliver Hodges