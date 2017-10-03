MDI youth sailors make most of fall season

ROCKLAND — Seven middle and high school sailors from Mount Desert Island competed Sunday in a Pen Bay League regatta at the Apprenticeshop, finishing fourth of six teams.

Sailing for the MDI Community Sailing Center club team were Alec Fisichella, Lucas Ingebritson, Joey Minutolo, Sylvester Mays, Gabby Boord, Riley Donahue and Nate Ingebritson. Donahue and Nate Ingebritson traded off in the ‘C’ boat crew position; the other five sailors sailed all of the day’s races.

“You just can’t beat that experience,” Coach John Macauley said. “It’s a lot of fun. We had some reasonably good wind, but the best part was just the camaraderie of these other teams.”

The regatta was the second event of a three-part fall series.

Islesboro repeated a victory in the first leg with a dominant performance.

Their 100 point total put them 19 points ahead of Boothbay, with 119, and 41 ahead of Rockland with 141.

Eleven races of about 15 minutes each were completed in light wind conditions. Competition was tight between the league rivals, who have gotten to know each other as a result of last year’s league events. The teams from MDI, Camden Hills, Rockland, Boothbay and Islesboro are evenly matched, and five different boats won individual races.

“Sailing is a sport that is self-governed, with a complex set of right-of-way rules,” Rockland Coach Patrick DiLalla said. “Good competition can quickly devolve into bitter protest hearings where competitors squabble over fouls. Not so with the Pen Bay Sailing League. The regattas have been marked by good sportsmanship, reflecting the work of longtime coaches Mike Horn of Islesboro, Charles Barclay of Boothbay and John Macauley of MDI.”

The league thanked the volunteer race committee of Knight Coolidge, Peter Underdown and Rosie Ralston, as well as Tori Willauer and The Apprenticeshop for hosting the regatta.

The final event of the fall series will be Oct. 15 at Boothbay. The series winner will be presented with the K.C. Heyniger Bowl, a perpetual award currently in Rockland’s possession.