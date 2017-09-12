MDI youth sailors host fall regatta, finish third

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The MDI Community Sailing Center’s fall club team finished third in a home regatta Saturday. It’s part of a new fall series in the Pen Bay Sailing League.

MDI is fielding seven sailors, including two middle schoolers. The high schoolers are Gabby Boord, Alec Fisichella, Luke Ingebritson, Olivia Stanley and Nate Ingebritson. Sixth-grader Riley Donahue and eighth-grader Joey Minutolo joined the roster this year. John Macauley is their coach.

Conditions were great, and league leaders commended Macauley, Sailing Center Director Glenn Squires and volunteers for managing the races smoothly.

“We had a beautiful day on the water,” Macauley said. “The sailors did well, all of them having spent their summers participating in active sailing programs up and down the coast of Maine. We are especially pleased to welcome Gabby, a keelboat racer from Boothbay who recently relocated to the island.”

The MDI “A” boat snagged two bullets in the days 16 races and three third-place finishes for a total score of 24. The “B” boat had one bullet and three third places for 29.

The combined team score for the Trojans was 53, just ahead of Rockland Community Sailing, who came in at 58. Islesboro won the day with 38. The team from Boothbay was the runner-up with 45.

Islesboro leads the league standings after one event, followed by Boothbay and MDI.

The Trojans head to SailMaine in Portland this Saturday for the Casco Bay Open in Turbo 420s. Then on Sunday, they’ll join a J22 three-person keel boat race.

The next Pen Bay race is at Boothbay in two weeks, then the teams head to Rockland to finish the series.