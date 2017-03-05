MDI schools have one snow day left

BAR HARBOR — Five snow days are built into the calendar for the schools in the Mount Desert Island Regional School system this school year. So far, they have used four.

If more than one additional snow day is needed, the calendar calls for the school year to be extended beyond the scheduled last day of classes on June 9.

But Superintendent Marc Gousse said alternate make-up days might need to be considered. That is because the high school’s walls and windows replacement project needs to begin as soon as possible if it is to be completed by the start of the next school year.