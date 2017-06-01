MDI hosts annual regatta

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School sailing team was not the winner of the postseason Great Harbor Regatta Saturday, but the team continues to be an excellent host for the annual event.

Conditions were good in Great Harbor for the race, with a steady breeze that was not so strong as to be dangerous or blow out sails. Coaches and spectators watched from the sailing pavilion off Sutton Island, which also provided easy switching of crews between races.

MDI finished the season in third place in their league at the Downeast Invitational regatta last month. The Trojans finished ninth of 11 teams at home this weekend, with 87 points.

The Great Harbor winner this year was a group of sailors from York High School who compete as Mendums Seacoast Sailing Team, based at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, N.H. They beat Falmouth in a squeaker, 48-49. Rockland and Camden Hills both finished with 63 points, followed by Yarmouth in fifth with 67.

The George Stevens Academy Eagles finished seventh, neck and neck with Islesboro. The young team made big progress over the course of the season; their A boat nabbed one bullet and two third-place finishes.

“It was a nail-biter,” MDI Community Sailing Center director Glenn Squires said.

MDI senior Grace Higgins took the helm in the A boat for her final regatta, while Connor Ratcliff was crew. In the B boat, Alec Fisichella skippered and Lucas Ingebritson sailed as crew.

MDI Coach John Macauley said at the beginning of the season that a top goal was to have a successful season for the team’s seniors, and he seems to have succeeded.

Ratcliff, one of those seniors, said, “I am incredibly grateful for the opportunities that I have had to expand my sailing knowledge and skills on the team and hope to take those with me to collegiate sailing. I was really happy to see my teammates skippering and putting up some really good scores for their last high school regatta.”