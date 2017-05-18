MDI to host Great Harbor invitational

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School sailing team will host the fourth annual Great Harbor Invitational Regatta at the Mount Desert Island Community Sailing Center on Saturday, May 27, beginning at 9 a.m.

The Trojans are defending champions after winning the Glenn Squires Trophy last year, earning 38 points after 14 races.

Rockland Community Sailing finished in second place last year, followed by Mendums Seacoast Sailing Team of New Hampshire.

The Great Harbor regatta is a huge draw for competitive high school sailing teams across New England. In 2016, 10 teams and more than 100 teen sailors turned out for the regatta, and MDI Head Coach John Macauley is expecting an even better turnout this year.

He said he expects about a dozen schools from mid-coast Maine to Portland, Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts to compete this year.

For spectators, the Great Harbor Dream pavilion near Greening Island will provide a platform for up-close viewing.

After last weekend’s showing at the Downeast Regatta at Maine Maritime Academy in which the Trojans tied for third place overall, Macauley is confident that the home team will prevail for the second year in a row.

“I think we need to apply the tactics that we were using [last] weekend and just follow through with what we have been working on – better boat handling and better sail trim,” said the coach.