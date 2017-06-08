MDI High to graduate 120

BAR HARBOR — About 120 members of the senior class at Mount Desert Island High School will receive their diplomas when the school holds its 48th graduation ceremony this Sunday, June 11, at 2 p.m. in the school gym.

“All family, friends and community members are invited, and there is no need for a reservation or ticket,” Principal Matt Haney said.

A reception for graduates and their guests will be held in the cafeteria immediately following the ceremony.

This year’s commencement speaker is the high school’s music director, Michael Remy.

School officials usually don’t know until just a few days prior to commencement exactly how many seniors will be eligible to receive diplomas. They said Tuesday they expect the number to be around 120.

Seniors had their final assessments Monday and Tuesday.

Scholarships and awards are being presented to seniors at the annual Awards Night ceremony tonight (Thursday).