BAR HARBOR — Of the 120 members of the Mount Desert Island High School class of 2017, 79 plan to attend a four-year college this fall and eight will be going to a two-year college.

According to information compiled by the school’s guidance department, 14 of this year’s graduates intend to take a year off before continuing their education.

One graduate is going into the military, and 18 plan to enter the workforce.