MDI featured on road atlas

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — A photograph of the Bass Harbor Head Lighthouse at sunset, with the rocky cliff and ocean below, fills the cover of the “Rand McNally 2017 Road Atlas.”

The photo was taken in August 2015 by professional photographer Glenn Nagel.

Rand McNally describes the 11-by-15-inch book of roadmaps as the “most trusted and best selling U.S. atlas on the market.” But the company does not release sales figures. The atlas is sold throughout the country in bookstores, convenience stores and other retail outlets.

In recognition of the 100th anniversary of the National Park Service, in 2016, Rand McNally is featuring photos from different national parks on the cover of its various print atlases for 2017.

A photo from Great Smoky Mountains National Park is on the cover of the mid-size atlas. A Channel Islands photo is on the Easy Finder atlas. The Best of the Road Atlas & Guide features a photo from the Grand Canyon. Rocky Mountain National Park is on the large scale atlas.

Alexis Sadoti, Rand McNally’s media relations manager, said the Bass Harbor Head Lighthouse was chosen for the cover of the company’s “classic” road atlas “because it is such a striking image.”

The atlas includes a detailed roadmap of every U.S. and Mexican state and every Canadian province and territory.

Rand McNally touts the atlas with the Acadia cover as “America’s #1 Road Atlas.”