May through August births announced

BAR HARBOR — The following births were announced by Mount Desert Island Hospital in May, July and August.

A daughter, Sophie Goodwin, was born at home May 1 to Felicia Staples and John Goodwin of Southwest Harbor.

A son, Henry Fournier, was born May 3 to Caroline and Michael Fournier of Bass Harbor.

A son, Travis S. Battis Jr., was born May 8 to Jamie Lee Hicks and Travis S. Battis of Ellsworth.

A son, Wylie Turner, was born May 10 to Jessica Witherell and Luke Turner of Bar Harbor.

A daughter, Nora Annabelle Thurlow, was born May 17 to Patricia and James Thurlow of Bass Harbor.

A daughter, Jemalyn Welton, was born May 21 to Julie and Thomas Welton of Otter Creek.

A daughter, Myshel Seavey, was born May 31 to Karla Lawson and Eric Seavey of Trenton.

A son, Harrison Edward Frank, was born July 2 to Elise and Tyler Frank of Bar Harbor.

A son, Bruin Cook, was born July 19 to Emily Berzinis and Tim Cook of Bernard.

A daughter, Aubree Norwood, was born July 23 to Sarah Boynton and Buddy Norwood of Trenton.

A son, Mason Gentile, was born July 27 to Katelynn and Paul Gentile of Sullivan.

A daughter, Amity Watkins, was born Aug. 7 to Mallory and Michael Watkins of Bar Harbor.

A daughter, Tala Faith Gott, was born Aug. 10 to Amberosity and William Anthony Gott of Franklin.

A daughter, Sophia Audrey Gray, was born Aug. 10 to Morgan Reed and Jordan Gray of Southwest Harbor.

A son, Samuel Hollis Hardy, was born Aug. 21 to Jessica and Brian Hardy of Ellsworth.