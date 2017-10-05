Marina plan on hold again

TREMONT — The surveyor hired by the town to determine the littoral boundary line between the town-owned Bernard Wharf and F.W. Thurston Company still has not completed his work, Town Manager Dana Reed told the Harbor Committee last week. As a result, Thurston’s plans for a marina remain on hold.

At the Sept. 28 meeting, Reed said he and Harbormaster Justin Seavey met recently with surveyor Mike Avery to discuss the issues regarding the littoral line. Town attorney James Collier also has been contacted and has begun discussions with Avery, Reed added.

“Certainly by the next meeting, we should have a recommendation,” Reed said.

The owners of Thurston’s, Michael Radcliffe and Derek Lapointe, are proposing to add floats onto the north end of their property in Bass Harbor for a marina. The property line is the southern boundary of the town-owned Bernard Wharf.

According to a survey done for Thurston’s, a portion of the town floats are within the littoral boundary between the properties and the owners have proposed having the town move the floats. The town, in response, hired Avery to get his opinion on the line.

The Thurston plan has not been popular with fishermen who use the Bernard Wharf. If the marina is built as proposed, and regardless of whether town floats stay where they are or are moved, it would limit boat access to the wharf, they claim. Several fishermen were at the meeting last week, but after Reed made his announcement, any potential for fireworks soon fizzled.

Reed suggested the committee take no action on the marina plan until the Avery report is completed.

“We can’t go anywhere until we get the survey,” agreed committee member Haywood May.

May’s motion to table the matter gained unanimous approval.

The next Harbor Committee meeting is Oct. 26.

At an Aug. 31 Harbor Committee meeting, members turned down a request from Radcliffe and Lapointe for conditional approval of their plan contingent upon the town’s survey agreeing with their survey. Approval from the town is needed for Thurston’s to proceed with some of the permitting process for the marina. The committee at the Aug. 31 meeting voted to table any action on the plan.