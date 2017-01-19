Marina plan floated

TREMONT — The owners of F.W. Thurston and Thurston’s Lobster Pound have plans for a marina at their location on the western shore of Bass Harbor.

Owner Michael Radcliffe and his son-in-law Derek Lapointe met Dec. 29 with the Tremont Harbor Committee to give a preliminary overview of their proposal. Using input from the committee, the plan has been revised, Lapointe said this week.

Radcliffe’s wholesale lobster business and restaurant are on the western shore of Bass Harbor. The property abuts the town-owned Bernard Wharf on the south.

A major issue regarding the preliminary plan from the Harbor Committee’s standpoint was the 50-foot distance between the northernmost float of the proposed marina and the southern float system of the town wharf. Committee members expressed concerns that larger fishing boats could have trouble negotiating the 50-foot passage.

Lapointe said they only are required to have the 50-foot setback but have altered the plan to make it 80 feet.

“We’re making an effort to get something that works for everybody,” he said. “We want to make sure it works for the town and our neighbors.”

The businesses now have space to tie up three or four boats at the wholesale lobster wharf. Another three slips at the southern end of the property are for use by restaurant customers.

“Those fill up pretty quickly,” Lapointe said of the restaurant slips.

The current plan would, depending on the size of the boats, allow for 10 boats to tie up at their wharf and six or seven to tie up at the restaurant.

Lapointe said they don’t envision renting slips by the night at this point. Instead, he said, the slips at their wharf most likely would be rented long-term to a mix of commercial and recreational boaters and to service shops for commissioning and repairing customer’s boats.

“It works pretty well across the spectrum,” he said.

Electric power would be provided to the slips and, possibly, potable water, he said.

Lapointe said he expects to present the revised plan to the Harbor Committee for comment at their next meeting on Jan. 26. Before construction begins, the project must clear some regulatory hurdles and gain approval from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the state’s submerged lands program. Optimistically, construction would begin in the spring of 2018, he said.

“We’re excited about it,” Lapointe said of the project. “We think it will be a good addition to the harbor.”