Marina eyed for e-car charging

MOUNT DESERT — The idea of installing an electric vehicle (EV) charging station in the Northeast Harbor Marina area was endorsed last week by the town’s Marine Management Committee.

Electric and electric hybrid cars are expected to keep growing in popularity, and the town’s Sustainability Committee is eager to support that trend by providing a charging station. They proposed the marina area as an ideal location.

Sustainability Committee Chairman Phil Lichtenstein said he was pleased that members of the Marine Management Committee were so receptive to the concept.

“They asked very good questions,” he said. “They understand this is where the future it going.”

Marine Management Committee members expressed some concern about the potential loss of a parking space at the marina and didn’t approve a specific location for the EV charging station. They asked the Sustainability Committee to come back with a more specific proposal.

Marine Management Committee Chairman Rick Savage said one possibility might be to include the charging station in the expanded space that the committee is proposing for the seasonal farmer’s market. Vendors have been setting up their tents and tables on the grass at the edge of the circular drive at the southern end of the village green.

“That’s really not a very good set-up,” Savage said. “They set their tents up on the grass, but for people to access them, they have to walk and stand in the roadway. We’re proposing that (the town) widen that area so that people can get out of the road.

“It was brought up that if we are going to make that improvement, it would be a good place for the electric vehicle charging station.”

A charging station involves more than a standard electrical outlet and an extension cord. It requires special wiring to provide 40 amps of 220-volt power.