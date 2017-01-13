Manset deal in budget

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Discussion of the capital improvement plan for the harbor led Selectman Lydia Goetze Tuesday to request that $15,000 be added to a budget line for the Hook property.

The property, which abuts the Manset Town Dock, is leased by the town. Renewed efforts to buy the property led to money being set aside for the possibility of purchasing the shorefront lot.

Goetze, citing the need for town-owned shorefront access, urged other board members to support the move.

Her motion to add the $15,000 met with unanimous approval.