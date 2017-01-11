Mannix to talk about depression

ELLSWORTH — Former weatherman and author Kevin Mannix will lead a frank discussion about the challenges of depression at the Moore Community Center on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m. The discussion, hosted by the Rotary Club of Ellsworth, is free and open to the public.

After delivering the weather for 26 years with WLBZ 2’s News Center, Mannix began work on a non-weather segment called “Kevin’s Story,” a series that addresses the shame often associated with mental health issues. The segment became so popular Mannix decided to focus less on the weather and more on his “Story” series.

Both Mannix and his wife, Linda Rota, have struggled with depression and the associated stigma of mental health issues.

“Weathering Shame” is the story of Mannix and Rota’s individual experiences of growing up surrounded by alcoholism, depression and suicide. They share their experiences, struggles and lessons learned. It is their hope that readers will benefit from their stories and find their way to recovery and peace.

“I have heard from so many who have read the book or heard me talk about it that it has helped them move towards their own journey of recovery,” said Mannix.

Through writing and frank discussion, they hope to help others benefit from what they have learned, to raise awareness and to encourage others to seek the help they need.

Refreshments will be served. The snow date is Feb. 7. This event is sponsored by Maine Coast Memorial Hospital.