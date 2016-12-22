Man robbed at knifepoint

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A Southwest Harbor man faces up to 30 years in prison for allegedly robbing a resident here at knifepoint for $20 in cash.

James Farley, 29, was arrested Tuesday morning by Ellsworth police after Southwest Harbor police issued a warrant for his arrest the previous day. Farley is charged with Class A robbery, Class C criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, assault and theft.

Farley allegedly used a fixed-blade knife similar to a hunting knife to threaten the victim, an adult male, during the robbery. No injuries were reported.

According to Southwest Harbor Chief Alan Brown, police received a report Saturday of an assault and robbery at a residence. Lt. Mike Miller responded and found the suspect had left the scene. Farley, who is known to the victim, was identified as the assailant.

Police, using information from their investigation, obtained a warrant for Farley’s arrest on Monday. Ellsworth police were asked to check a certain residence to see if Farley was staying there.

On Tuesday morning, Ellsworth police went to Farley’s grandparents’ house in Ellsworth, where they were told Farley was in court, Ellsworth police Detective Dotty Small said. Officer Toni Ryan located Farley at the Hancock County Courthouse and took him into custody. He subsequently was booked into the Hancock County Jail.

According to a court schedule, Farley was in court Tuesday to make an initial appearance on a charge of failing to stop following a motor vehicle accident.

Another person at the scene reported the incident to police, Brown said.

Brown said Farley did not break into the residence and had visited there in the past.

Class A crimes are punishable by up to 30 years in prison and/or a $50,000 fine.